50 Cent Caught Throwing Table At Man Outside N.J. Bar?

A video was posted online appearing to show rapper 50 Cent allegedly throwing a table at an unidentified man outside of a bar in New Jersey.

TMZ got a hold of the video footage of the incident with took place outside of the Spirit Lounge at Edgewater Commons Wednesday night.

Fif was spotted having drinks with a woman at a table in the outdoor dining area prior to the incident before the man approached him. He was reportedly “antagonizing” the rapper and filming him — and then 50 lost his temper, hurling both a table and a chair at him.

The table landed on a car before the man quickly fled.

TMZ also reports that the man is the same name who approached 50 last year when he was outside of a movie theater, fresh off a date. The identity of the man has not been revealed to the public.

Is he stalking Fif?