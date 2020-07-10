50 Cent Caught Throwing Table At Man Outside N.J. Bar?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

A video was posted online appearing to show rapper 50 Cent allegedly throwing a table at an unidentified man outside of a bar in New Jersey.

TMZ got a hold of the video footage of the incident with took place outside of the Spirit Lounge at Edgewater Commons Wednesday night.

Fif was spotted having drinks with a woman at a table in the outdoor dining area prior to the incident before the man approached him. He was reportedly “antagonizing” the rapper and filming him — and then 50 lost his temper, hurling both a table and a chair at him.

