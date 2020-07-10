16 Impulse Buys That Are Now Must-Haves for Us

Two of us at E! had the same idea when it came to impulse buying the Supergoop! Glowscreen Sunscreen.

“In the early days of the quarantine I splurged on a ton of products from Sephora, with retail therapy being my justification, but as the days wore on I stopped using makeup and continued using this miracle gel. Unlike other sunscreens I’ve used, it doesn’t make me feel oily and it leaves no white-cast, plus it stays on even through the toughest of workouts.” —Cydney Contreras

“I’ve purchased mainly beauty items since we’re staring at ourselves more on Zoom/FaceTime these days. Supergoop! Glowscreen is a sunscreen that acts as a primer and also leaves you super dewy.” —Adrienne Roy