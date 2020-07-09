YouTube Kids comes to Amazon’s Fire TV platform

Amazon today announced the launch of the YouTube Kids app for the Fire TV platform. The app is Google’s child-friendly version of the YouTube app, with content curated so as to be family and child friendly.

Of course, there probably should still be some parental involvement seeing as the app has had some slip-ups in the past as with the “Elsagate” scandal, but it is safer than the regular YouTube app.

Amazon’s Amy Shotwell shared the announcement in a blogpost:

Since we know no two families — or kids — are the same, parents will be glad to know that the app provides them with significant control over the content their children have access to: Create customized profiles for each child in your family, manage time limits, and block subjects or channels that you don’t want kids to see.

If you have a Fire TV, expect YouTube Kids to start rolling out from today, July 9th.

