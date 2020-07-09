YoungBoy NBA: My Label Won’t Let Me Have My Masters!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

YoungBoy NBA is trying to break free from his label, offering to give them his next four albums for free is he can have his masters afterward — but his label turned him down.

“I said they can have the next 4 albums free all I want is my masters in still got told no,” he wrote, most likely about his label, Atlantic Records. “Dirty game.”

