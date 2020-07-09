Yikes! Lakers could load up for next season too

On July 9, 1968, the Lakers traded for reigning MVP Wilt Chamberlain, who was eager to leave the 76ers to play in Los Angeles. If the technology had existed back then, Wilt the Stilt would have been photoshopped into a Lakers jersey months before the trade, and Woj’s father would have broken the news via telegraph.

Since then, Lakers fans always assume that any available superstar could — and should — be heading to Los Angeles, and often, they’re right.



Since Wilt, the team has attracted a ton of stars. Seven years after landing the Big Dipper, the Lakers got Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the Bucks. In 1996, they signed in free agency another all-time great center, Shaquille O’Neal. In the next decade, they got Pau Gasol, and even in the fallow period of the 2010s, the Lakers still brought in future Hall of Famers Dwight Howard, Steve Nash, LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and barring a David Stern veto, they would have also had Chris Paul. Clearly, stars want to play in Hollywood, and the Lakers have a unique ability to make it happen — often with an assist from Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

And the Western Conference favorites — who report to training camp in the Bubble in Orlando on Thursday — are poised to load up again.



Last summer, the Lakers not only traded for Davis, but they structured the deal to leave room for another max contract. Presumably this was designated for Kawhi Leonard, who, unbeknownst to them, was teaming with Paul George on the Clippers. Instead, the Lakers spread the money around, spending the most on Danny Green and filling out the rest of the roster with a passel of veterans. This offseason they won’t have the space for a max deal, but the Lakers have plenty of options. Again, don’t bet against the recruiting powers of LeBron James coupled with the Laker Girls.