Widow Viktoria Karida says she is thankful his accused killers were arrested

The businessman, 46, who had links to organised crime, was shot dead outside his home in the Athens seaside suburb of Glyfada on October 31, 2018.

Viktoria Karida, the widow of slain Sydney businessman John Macris, has given evidence at an Athens court as her husband’s murder trial resumes. (Nine News)

Mr Macris, a father-of-two, died at the scene.

Bulgarian brothers Yuliyanov J Raychev Serafim and Milen Raychev are accused of carrying out the execution-style killing.

One is accused of firing the fatal shots, the other is accused of driving the getaway car.

Viktoria Karida has faced her husband’s accused killers during his murder in Greece. (Supplied)

Overnight the court heard claims the men had been stalking Mr Macris before he was shot dead.

“That day my husband told his friend that Serafim and his brother were in the same cafeteria as John was,” Ms Karida told the court, according to a translation of her evidence.

Ms Karida spoke of her relief at her husband’s alleged killers being taken into custody.

“Thank god they got arrested and couldn’t kill another one as they did with John,” she said.

Two Bulgarian brothers have been charged over the killing of John Macris. (Kathimerini)

Ms Karida identified Serafim from footage taken from the security cameras outside her home.

“I am a person of detail, I am sure that he is the guy. He runs and walks in the same way. The car they rented has been recorded by the CCTV of the house.”

Lawyers for the brothers previously told they deny the charges and knowing Mr Macris.

“From the very beginning they have denied the charges,” defence lawyer Alexandros Lykourezos said last week when the murder trial began.

“They insist they are innocent. They insist. We hope and believe we can prove that.”

The coffin of slain Greek Australian John Macris is carried out of an Orthodox church after his funeral ceremony south of Athens (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahal) (AP/AAP)

“It was almost overnight, he appeared with all this money, we thought who was this guy?” Stefanos Karafotias told in 2018.

Mr Karafotias, the head of Karakitsos Security, says at a when the entire industry was hit hard by the financial crisis, Macris’ cash splashing stood out.

Mr Macris was on his way to the opening of a new office space for My Services when he was killed.