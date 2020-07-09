WHO Claims COVID-19 May Be Airborne

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging health experts to take heed as they say they have found “emerging evidence” that COVID-19 could be airborne.

“We have been talking about the possibility of airborne transmission and aerosol transmission as one of the modes of transmission of COVID-19,” Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on the COVID-19 pandemic at the WHO said at a news conference.

Benedetta Allegranzi, the WHO’s technical lead for infection prevention and control, said there was evidence emerging of airborne transmission.

