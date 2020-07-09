Whatsapp Animated Stickers: WhatsApp animated sticker feature is now live, here’s how to download and send

After keeping it in beta phase for a while now, Facebook has finally rolled out the animated stickers feature to the final build of WhatsApp. The feature is now available as an update for both Android and iOS versions of the app via respective app stores.

As of now, there are a total of four animated sticker packs available for download — Chummy Chum Chums, Rico’s Sweet Life, Bright Days and Moody Foodies.

If you want to try the new animated stickers on WhatsApp, follow our step-by-step guide on how to download and send these stickers.

Pre-requisites:

Latest version of WhatsApp (2.20194.16 for Android and version 2.20.70 for iOS)

Working internet connectivity



Steps to download the WhatsApp animated stickers

The download process is exactly the same as the normal stickers. All you need to do is head to any chat windows and tap on the Smiley icon from the left side of the text box and then tap on the ‘+’ icon. Choose the stickers and tap on the download button to add it to the library. Refer to the steps below.

1. Open WhatsApp and head to any chat window



2. Tap on the Smiley icon from the text box option and tap on the Stickers icon from the bottom



3. Now, tap on ‘+’ icon from the top right of the Sticker window



4. Do note that WhatsApp has added a small play button in front of animated stickers to differentiate it from static stickers.



Steps to send animated sticker

Head back to the chat window, open the Stickers section and tap on the animated sticker you want to send.