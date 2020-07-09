US Supreme Court rules against Trump to hide prosecutor’s financial records

WASHINGTON – The US Supreme Court made it clear Thursday that a sitting president cannot evade criminal investigations, and ruled that a prosecutor in New York City can obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records, including tax returns.

Judgment 7-2 written by Supreme Court President John Roberts means the subpoena issued to Trump’s long-term accounting firm, Mazars LLP, for multiple financial records to be released to a grand jury as part of a criminal investigation can be enforced.

The court is set to issue a second ruling imminently on litigation related to subpoenas for Trump’s financial records by House committees led by Democrats.

Unlike other recent presidents, Trump has declined to release his tax returns and other documents that could provide details about his wealth and the activities of his family’s real estate company, the Trump Organization. The content of these records has remained a persistent mystery even as he seeks re-election on November 3. Thursday’s decisions represent another milestone in Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

House committees issued subpoenas seeking Trump’s financial records from his accounting firm Mazars LLP and from two banks, Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

As part of a criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, subpoenas were issued to Mazars for his financial records to include nearly a decade of Trump’s tax returns to be released to a large sworn in New York City.

The investigation launched by Vance’s office in 2018 about Trump and the Trump Organization was spurred by revelations of clandestine payments to two women who said they had past sexual relations with him, porn movie actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen. McDougal. Trump and his aides have denied relations.

In litigation over House subpoenas, Trump argued that Congress lacked a valid purpose to search his records and that disclosure of the material would compromise his and his family’s privacy and distract him from his duties.

In the New York case, Trump’s attorneys argued that, under the Constitution, he is immune from any criminal prosecution while serving as president. They also cited the Department of Justice’s guidance that a serving president cannot be prosecuted or prosecuted.

In a lower court hearing, Trump’s lawyers went so far as to argue that law enforcement officials would not have the power to investigate Trump, even if he shot someone on Fifth Avenue in New York.

The House of Representatives Oversight Committee in April 2019 issued a subpoena to Mazars seeking eight years of accounting and other financial information in response to testimony in Congress from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney. Cohen said Trump had inflated and deflated certain assets in the financial statements between 2011 and 2013 in part to lower his property taxes.

The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee has been examining possible money laundering in U.S. property deals involving Trump. In a separate investigation, the House Intelligence Committee is investigating whether Trump’s dealings left him vulnerable to the influence of foreign individuals or governments.

