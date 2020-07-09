Home World News Two teens whose bodies were found in Denver are identified

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
19

Two teenagers who were shot dead in the same Denver incident were identified Thursday, as was a woman who was fatally shot Tuesday.

A surge of shootings and stabbings in early July puts Denver on track to have its deadliest year in the past decade.

Xzavier Collier, 14, and Moses Chaney Harris, 15, both died of gunshots wounds, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

