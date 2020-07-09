TV Ratings for Wednesday, July 8: ‘The 100’ Prequel Pilot

In the latest TV ratings, The 100‘s backdoor prequel pilot drew 686,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, marking a five-week audience high while flat in the demo. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-“ (read recap), with 89 percent saying they would watch the spinoff if ordered to series at The CW.

Leading out of that, Bulletproof (407K/0.1) was also up in viewers while steady in the demo.

Over on CBS, Tough as Nails‘ two-hour premiere averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, topping Wednesday in both measures. (Game On! returns next Wednesday.)

Elsewhere, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (1.41 mil/0.3, read recap) hit a four-week audience high while steady in the demo.

