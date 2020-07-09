Tubi Mobile Extrusion HDPE Pipe Production Plants Operational in Florida

Article content continued

Tubi currently operates a mobile extrusion plant in Odessa, TX with plans to move a fourth new mobile extrusion plant to Tucson, AZ in September.

Tubi’s Chief Executive Officer, Marcello Russo, said:

“The health and welfare of our employees, customers and local communities is our highest priority at this difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have adapted to work within the restrictions applied to our movement and activities as required by authorities.

“Establishing a base site in Bartow, Florida, consistent with the strategy announced in March, is creating new opportunities for innovation and differentiation.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Tubi Limited.

Tubi Limited is publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) as 2BE.

