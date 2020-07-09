Tomi Lahren Shades Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Tomi Lahren hopped on Twitter to throw shade at Kanye West after he claimed that he no longer supported Trump.

“So Kanye is no longer a Trump supporter (never was) and is going to run under his own party, the “Birthday party.” Yeah…stable genius right there. I’m so glad so many “conservatives” jumped on that bandwagon. Good job!,” she tweeted.

Ye announced last week that he would be running for president, but has not officially registered to run as a candidate in 2020.

Kanye and Lahren have been going back and forth for a while. In 2018, she called him out after he said that “slavery was a choice.”

“No Kanye, slavery was not a choice. That’s absurd. I’m sorry, but is that really the kind of messenger we want for the movement? Maybe I’m wrong, but I think Kanye’s change of heart has little to do with Trump, politics, or free thought — and a heck of a lot more to do with Kanye promoting Kanye — as usual. This is a man who will do and say anything to be the center of attention,” she said at the time.