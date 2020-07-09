Tomi Lahren Shades Kanye West’s Presidential Run

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
18

Tomi Lahren hopped on Twitter to throw shade at Kanye West after he claimed that he no longer supported Trump.

“So Kanye is no longer a Trump supporter (never was) and is going to run under his own party, the “Birthday party.” Yeah…stable genius right there. I’m so glad so many “conservatives” jumped on that bandwagon. Good job!,” she tweeted.

