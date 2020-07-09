Tiny Details In Lady Gaga’s Music Videos

23.

And finally, in one of her first looks in “Stupid Love,” Gaga wears this Philip Treacy conical helmet (as noted by Gaga fashion bible La Maison Gaga). If you look closely, you notice that her vision is actually fully restricted. This was confirmed by a behind-the-scenes video wherein she tried dancing in it and was bumping into things. Leave it to Gaga to still execute flawless choreography despite it.