Tiger to return to PGA Tour at Memorial Tournament

Tiger Woods announced on Twitter that he will be returning to the PGA Tour at next week’s Memorial Tournament.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the [Memorial Tournament] next week,” Woods said. “I’ve missed going out and competing with the guys and can’t wait to get back out there.”

The Memorial Tournament will not have fans but it is expected to have many of the biggest names in golf, including Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

This will mark Woods’ first major event since February when he finished last among those who made the cut at the Genesis Invitational. Back problems caused Woods to miss several events, and then the coronavirus pandemic put golf on hold just around the time he was getting ready to compete again.