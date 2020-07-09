TCA Awards 2020: ‘Watchmen’ ‘Unbelievable’ Score Nominations

HBO’s Watchmen and Netflix’s Unbelievable lead the nominees for the 36th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, which this year will forego an in-person ceremony and instead announce the winners later in the summer.
Watchmen and Unbelievable both amassed four nominations from the critics organization, which counts several TVLine staffers among its members, while Hulu’s Mrs. America, AMC’s Better Call Saul, Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek and HBO’s Succession each netted three nods.
By outlet, HBO leads the TCA pack for a second consecutive year, with 16 total nominations. Netflix follows with 10, while FX/FX on Hulu earned seven. Among broadcast-TV networks, NBC fared best with five nominations, including for Outstanding New Program contender Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.
Below is the list of 2020 TCA Award nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients (which will be announced along with the other winners later this summer).
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Pose (FX)
Succession (HBO)
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Regina King, Watchmen
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Merrit Wever, Unbelievable
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Better Things (FX)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
Cheer (Netflix)
Encore! (Disney+)
Holey Moley (ABC)
Making It (NBC)
Top Chef All-Stars L.A. (Bravo)
We’re Here! (HBO)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids)
Molly of Denali (PBS Kids)
Odd Squad (PBS Kids)
Wild Kratts (PBS Kids)
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (PBS Kids)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
60 Minutes (CBS)
Frontline (PBS)
Hillary (Hulu)
The Last Dance (ESPN)
McMillions (HBO)
The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
The Great (Hulu)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
Succession (HBO)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)