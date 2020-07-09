T.I. Confirms 50 Cent Verzuz Battle

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Rappers T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth on social media, but after 50 shared a video commenting on T.I’s Crimestoppers video circulating the net — T.I. took it as an acceptance of his Verzuz challenge.

“I’ll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge. YEEESSSSSIR-SKI‼️ @[email protected] @timbaland WE GOT HIM‼️😎HE BIT THE BAIT‼️SET THIS SH*T UP SO I CAN FINALLY SHUT THIS WATERMELON HEAD,INVISIBLE NECK ASS N*GGA UP ONCE AND FOR ALL‼️” T.I. captioned the video.

