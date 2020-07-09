T.I. Confirms 50 Cent Verzuz Battle

Rappers T.I. and 50 Cent have been going back and forth on social media, but after 50 shared a video commenting on T.I’s Crimestoppers video circulating the net — T.I. took it as an acceptance of his Verzuz challenge.

“I’ll take this as an acceptance of this catalog challenge. YEEESSSSSIR-SKI‼️ @[email protected] @timbaland WE GOT HIM‼️😎HE BIT THE BAIT‼️SET THIS SH*T UP SO I CAN FINALLY SHUT THIS WATERMELON HEAD,INVISIBLE NECK ASS N*GGA UP ONCE AND FOR ALL‼️” T.I. captioned the video.

He also alludes to 50 possibly being a snitch?

“As far as this clip goes…it’s cute… old,outdated,& in poor taste

(much like your catalog @50cent😉)… however I prefer FACTS‼️ AND THE FACT REMAINS….I HAVE NEVER GIVEN ANY INFORMATION TO ANY FORM OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AT ANYTIME IN LIFE TO GET ANYBODY ANY TIME FOR ANY CRIME‼️ Supreme told me to ask @50cent if he can say the same??? 🤔”