Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mumbai police receives Shekhar Kapur’s statement via email

Shekhar Kapur had taken to Twitter to reveal that he was aware that late Sushant Singh Rajput was struggling with a lot of things emotionally when the news of the actor passing away due to suicide broke out. Shekhar had openly accepted that he wasn’t in touch with the actor for the past six months but he was aware that Sushant was affected deeply by the way a few people let him down. Shekhar and Sushant were supposed to work together in the film Paani which was shelved and now as the police is leaving no stone upturned in order to reach to the truth behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, they asked Shekhar Kapur to give his statement. As the director was out of town, he sent his statement via email and is expected to be called by the police if they want any further clarity.

The senior IPS officer told a leading daily, “We have summoned Kapur to come and record his statement based on the tweet he shared a day after the actor’s suicide. He had sent some details via email which we are considering but we need more clarity on it. His detailed statement will be recorded soon once he comes back to the city.”