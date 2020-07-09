Sunny Leone has a Super Fun Time with her ‘little nuggets’



Sunny Leone’s journey in Bollywood is truly commendable. The actress made a space for herself slowly yet steadily. Sunny is currently spending the lockdown in Los Angeles where she is with her husband Daniel Weber, their children Nisha, Noah and Asher, and as also her mother-in-law.



Sunny has been regularly sharing pictures and videos giving glimpses of her life there. The latest pictures are of her enjoying a beach day with her kids and husband Daniel. Sunny captioned the adorable pictures as, “At the beach with my man @dirrty99 and our little nuggets!!” We totally love this cute family, what about you? Check out the pictures below…

