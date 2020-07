Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead following massive search

The body of Park Won-soon, the missing mayor of Seoul, South Korea’s capital, was found in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after police launched a massive search for him.

Police said they were looking for Park on Mount Bugak in northern Seoul where his cellphone signal was last detected. They said the phone was turned off.

The mayor’s body was found near a traditional restaurant and banquet hall located in the hills, according to an officer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Park’s daughter called police on Thursday afternoon and said Park had given her “a will-like” verbal message before leaving their home hours earlier.

The daughter didn’t explain the contents of the message, according to an officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency who was responsible for the search operation.

The daughter said she decided to call police because she couldn’t reach her father on the phone, said the officer, who requested anonymity because she was not authorized to speak to the media about the matter.

Kim Ji-hyeong, a Seoul Metropolitan Government official, said Park did not come to work on Thursday for unspecified reasons and had cancelled all of his schedule, including a meeting with a presidential official at his Seoul City Hall office.

The reason for Park’s disappearance wasn’t clear, nor was the cause of death.

Secretary alleged sexual harassment

The Seoul-based SBS television network reported that one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment such as unwanted physical contact that began in 2017.

The SBS report, which didn’t cite any source, said the secretary told police investigators that an unspecified number of other female employees at Seoul City Hall had suffered similar sexual harassment by Park.

MBC television carried a similar report.

Both the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and Park’s office said they could not confirm the reports.

Police officer Lee Byeong-seok told reporters that Park was last identified by a security camera at 10:53 a.m. local at the entrance to the hills, more than six hours before his daughter called police to report him missing.

About 600 police and fire officers used drones to search for hours Thursday evening. Fire officer Jeong Jin-hyang said rescuers were using dogs to search dangerous areas on the hills.

Park was considered potential presidential candidate

Park, 64, a longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, was elected Seoul mayor in 2011. He became the city’s first mayor to be voted into a third term in June last year.

A member of Korean President Moon Jae-in’s liberal Democratic Party, he has been considered a potential presidential candidate in 2022 elections.

Park has mostly maintained his activist colours as mayor, criticizing what he described as the country’s growing social and economic inequalities and corrupt ties between large businesses and politicians.

As a lawyer, he was credited for winning the country’s first sexual harassment conviction. He has also been an outspoken critic of Japan’s colonial-era policies toward Korea, including the mobilization of Korean and other women as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers.

Park also established himself as a fierce opponent of former conservative president Park Geun-hye and openly supported the millions of people who flooded the city’s streets in late 2016 and 2017, calling for her ouster over a corruption scandal.

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for Park, who had recently been accused of sexual harassment by one of his secretaries according to reports by Seoul TV stations. (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

Park Geun-hye, a daughter of late authoritarian leader Park Chung-hee, was formally removed from office in March 2017 and is currently serving a decades-long prison term on bribery and other charges.

Seoul, a city of 10 million people, has been a new centre of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea since the country eased its rigid social distancing rules in early May.

Authorities are struggling to trace contacts amid surges in cases linked to nightclubs, church services, a huge e-commerce warehouse and door-to-door sellers in Seoul.

Park Won-soon had led an aggressive anti-virus campaign, shutting down thousands of nightspots and banning rallies in major downtown streets.