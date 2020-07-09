SEC softball gearing up to compete in 2021 Olympics

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC Staff

As the U.S. Olympic Softball Team is gearing up to compete in Tokyo in 2021, here is a look back at the collegiate careers of the former SEC student-athletes on the roster.

Haylie McCleney – Alabama (2013-16)

McCleney concluded her collegiate career at Alabama as the program’s all-time leader in batting average (.447), on base percentage (.569), walks (199) and triples (16). In the SEC Record Book, she currently holds the top spot for on-base percentage, while placing second in batting average and runs scored (279) and fourth in walks. The sixth four-time All-American in program history, McCleney is one of two Alabama players in program history to earn First Team honors as both an All-American and Academic All-American in the same season (Kayla Braud – 2010-13). The outfielder was a three-time finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

Michelle Moultrie – Florida (2009-12)

A former centerfielder for the Gators, Moultrie ranks third in program history in career batting average (.385) and second in career stolen bases (83). Throughout her playing career in Gainesville, she registered 204 runs scored, 274 hits, 116 RBI, 41 doubles and a .569 slugging percentage. Moultrie was named the 2012 SEC Player of the Year and a top-10 finalist for both the 2012 Senior CLASS Award and for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. During her junior campaign, she was selected as the 2011 Women’s College World Series Co-Most Outstanding Player. A two-time Louisville Slugger/NFCA All-American, Moultrie was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2009.

Aubree Munro – Florida (2013-16)

Munro was one of the most prolific catchers to play for Florida, posting a .997 fielding percentage behind the plate, tying for fourth place all-time in the SEC for career fielding percentage at catcher. In her junior season, she did not make a single error in 354 chances. Munro was twice named to the WCWS All-Tournament Team as the Gators became just the third program in NCAA softball history to win back-to-back national titles (2014-15). She finished her college career with a .283 batting average, 108 hits, 76 RBI and 57 runs scored. Munro was a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll and earned a spot on the 2013 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

Kelsey Stewart – Florida (2013-16)

Stewart sits atop several categories in the Gators’ career record book, including at-bats (914), runs scored (259), hits (357), triples (29) and stolen bases (113). Following her four seasons wearing the Orange and Blue, she owned a .391 batting average and tallied 148 RBI. Stewart was also a member of the 2014 and 2015 WCWS All-Tournament Teams and was a two-time NFCA First-Team All-American. In 2013, the infielder helped Florida win its third SEC Tournament title during her rookie campaign, and was named to the All-SEC Second Team, the SEC All-Freshman Team, and the SEC All-Tournament Team.

Monica Abbott – Tennessee (2004-07)

In her four seasons in the circle for the Lady Vols, Abbott posted a record of 189-34, a 0.79 ERA, 112 shutouts, 2,440 strikeouts, 23 no-hitters, six perfect games and 125 games with 10 or more strikeouts. She is the NCAA Division I softball all-time leader in career wins, strikeouts, shutouts, innings pitched, games started and games pitched. During her senior campaign, Abbott tallied 724 strikeouts, setting the NCAA record for most strikeouts in a single season. In 2007, she was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year and the Women’s Sports Foundation Sportswoman of the Year and also received the Honda Sports Award for softball.