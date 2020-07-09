Sanjana Sanghi Shares BTS Videos with Late Sushant Singh Rajput

The Dil Bechara trailer featuring late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi has got an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer has become the most liked film trailer on YouTube and therefore the team who has worked relentlessly to make this one is on cloud nine currently. Though Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a big blow to the entire team, they have decided to give an ode to the late actor by remembering him in every way possible and applauding his efforts. Sanjana Sanghi, the lead actress of the film, posted several pictures and a couple of videos giving a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes while making the film.

She captioned the post as, “Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us?It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. )

Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! It’s not Kissy, it’s Kizie. ZZZZZ.Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? @castingchhabra ”

Dil Bechara will release on the web on July 24.

