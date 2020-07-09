Royal Twist: The Crown Getting Sixth (and Final) Season on Netflix After All

“The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success. It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement in January 2020 when the fifth season was announced as the last.

Get scoop on The Crown season four below.