Rockies fans may be able to attend games at Coors Field in 2020

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8

Rockies fans in the stands at Coors Field this season?

It’s not out of the question.

On Page 28 of Major League Baseball’s 2020 operations manual, a key sentence reads: “Clubs may permit fan attendance at games with the approval of MLB and relevant local authorities.”

However, with the coronavirus pandemic surging in many areas of the country, that might never happen during the 60-game season. Still, the Rockies, who open their season July at the Texas Rangers, have not ruled out fans in the stands.

A press release announcing the club’s schedule Monday included the following: “The Rockies’ hope is to allow a limited number of fans to attend 2020 home games at Coors Field, and to that end, we have been working with city and state health officials, as well as Major League Baseball, to finalize a plan that adheres to strict health protocols and ensures fan safety.”

Gov. Jared Polis, who is a big baseball fan, is leaving the door open.

“We are working closely with the Rockies on their plans,” Conor Cahill, the governor’s press secretary, said Thursday. “They have been great partners and we’re working together to determine what’s possible, with an understanding that this all changes quickly depending on the epidemiological data.”

While the state has the final say on mass gatherings such as sporting events, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is open to the idea of fans attending games at Coors Field.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR