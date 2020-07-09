Richard Sherman rips NFL over ban on postgame jersey exchanges

One of the most popular ways for NFL players to show respect for one another during the season is to swap jerseys after games, but that will not be allowed during the 2020 season. Richard Sherman finds that a bit ridiculous.

The NFL and NFL Players Association sent some game-day health and safety protocols to teams on Wednesday night, and included among them was a ban on postgame jersey exchanges. Players will be required to remain at least six feet from one another while interacting after games.