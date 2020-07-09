Report: Big Ten expected to use conference-only football schedule this fall

Just days after Rutgers University president Jonathan Holloway said the Big Ten would soon decide the fate of its college football season, the conference appears set to announce a dramatic change on Thursday.

The Big Ten will reportedly use a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season, the decision coming just a day after Ohio State suspended voluntary workouts due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Following the recent spike in cases of the coronavirus across the United States, a majority of FBS athletic directors expected the football schedule to be delayed.

Once the decision becomes official, it will have immediate ramifications on the College Football Playoff and other Power 5 conferences. Ohio State was scheduled to play Oregon on Sept. 12, the Michigan Wolverines were set for a season-opening game against the Washington Huskies and Wisconsin would have played Notre Dame on Oct. 3.

While the move isn’t as drastic as the Ivy League’s announcement, canceling fall sports, the domino effect is starting to play out across the country. It also comes at a time when there is increased momentum to move the college football season to spring 2021.

If the conference does announce this decision, each Big 10 program would play this season with a 10-game schedule.