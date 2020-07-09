Queensland border reopens to all Australians except Victorians with strict changes to quarantine, mandatory COVID-19 testing and border declaration form

The Queensland border is hours away from reopening after more than three months of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The border will reopen to all Australians except Victorians from midday.

Authorities are warning of lengthy delays of up to three hours as cars wait to cross into the state.

The Queensland border will reopen to all states and territories – except Victoria – at midday. (Nine/Today)

There are reports of long queues of cars lining up at border crossings in northern New South Wales already this morning, waiting for the green light.

Victorians, even those willing to quarantine, will be banned from Queensland.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said Victorians would be turned away at the border.

Long queues of cars are lining up to get into Queensland when the border reopens at midday. (Nine/Today)

Drivers will simply be turned around, and those arriving by plane will be put on the next flight home.

Mr Miles said he hoped the measures would free up hotel rooms for returning Queenslanders from interstate and overseas and prevent an influx of Victorians.

Under the previous restrictions, Victorians were able to enter Queensland if they self-quarantined for 14 days at their own expense.

Any Queensland residents returning from Victoria will have to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense.

All travellers into Queensland must have a border declaration form and adhere to strict rules. (Nine/Today)

He also said people entering Queensland from other jurisdictions, including Queensland residents returning home, who develop symptoms within 14 days of arrival would be subjected to mandatory COVID-19 testing.

Any traveller with symptoms who refuses a test will face a $4004 fine.

“(It’s) because of that escalating rate of cases in Victoria and because of the lag between that community transmission and the application of the NSW border,” Mr Miles said.

“We can’t afford to import that risk from other states.”