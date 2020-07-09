Planned Parenthood Responds To Kanye West’s Pro-Life Comments

Kanye West is not a fan of Planned Parenthood, and the organization issued a statement in response to the Christian rapper calling it “the devil’s work.”

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible,” he told Forbes. “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he added.

“Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available,” Nia Martin-Robinson, director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood, told The Blast.

“Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing. The real threat to Black communities’ safety, health, and lives stems from lack of access to quality, affordable health care, police violence and the criminalization of reproductive health care by anti-abortion opposition. At Planned Parenthood, we trust and we stand with Black women who have, and continue to lead the charge when it comes to the health, rights, and bodily autonomy of those in their communities.”