Planned Parenthood Responds To Kanye West's Pro-Life Comments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Kanye West is not a fan of Planned Parenthood, and the organization issued a statement in response to the Christian rapper calling it “the devil’s work.”

 “I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the bible,” he told Forbes. “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” he added.

