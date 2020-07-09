Photos: Meezaan Jaffrey and Johny Lever arrive for Jagdeep’s Last Rites

Veteran comedian Jagdeep passed away yesterday. The 81-year-old succumbed to prolonged illnesses and old age. Best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in the Bollywood classic Sholay (1975), the actor was known for his effortless ease when it came to comedy.

Today morning, his sons Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey along with other family members arrived for the last rites of the late actor. Not just that, comedian Johny Lever and Jagdeep’s grandson Meezaan Jaffrey also attended the last rites. Check out the pictures below. Our condolences are with the family.