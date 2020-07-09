Peter Gunz Spotlights COVID-19 ‘Cheaters’ During Quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

There may be a global pandemic on, but that isn’t stopping Peter Gunz and his camera crew from running up on folks out here cheating on their partners during quarantine.

Back in February, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star shared an image of him with the Cheater logo and the caption: “Who better to help you catch a cheater than Peter? Don’t ask no questions just tune the f*ck in!!

