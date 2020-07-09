Perpetrators Didn’t Know Pop Smoke-Reportedly Targeted Artist After He Accidentally Posted Address Onli

According to @latimes, it is believed that the perpetrators allegedly responsible for the death of #PopSmoke targeted him after he inadvertently posted his address online.

Authorities shared that the perpetrators did not know the rapper personally, but they found Pop Smoke’s address from social media. “We believe that Pop Smoke posted his location on social media and that is how they found him,” Tippet said.

It’s believed that the crime started out as a home invasion robbery but turned deadly once inside. Reportedly, that home has been rented by musicians previously and they’ve been targets of home invasions.

Tippett also stated that authorities are more than sure that they caught the people responsible for this untimely death.

“We are confident we have the five individuals responsible for the killing of Bashar Jackson — Pop Smoke,” LAPD Capt. Jon Tippet said Thursday.

It was also reported that the crime started out as a home invasion robbery but turned deadly once inside.

As we previously reported, according to TMZ, law enforcement sources say that LAPD served multiple search warrants around the Los Angeles area, and on Thursday, 5 people–3 adults and 2 juveniles– were arrested on warrants in connection to his murder.

As you all know, back in February, Pop Smoke’s life was unfortunately taken away from him when he was shot and killed by 4 gunmen. The incident appeared to be a home invasion, which took place in the Hollywood Hills at a home he was renting at the time.

The arrests come about a week after his debut album “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon,” was posthumously released.

Back in February, shortly after his passing, Pop Smoke’s family released a statement and said, “The family of Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother, and friend. Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his ride to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary gifts were revealed to the world; introducing Pop Smoke.”

As this story develops, we’ll keep you updated, Roomies.

Want news directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!