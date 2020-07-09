Packers veteran says Jordan Love draft pick caught him off guard ‘like everybody else’

The Packers used their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, surprising fans who viewed it as undercutting future Hall of Fame passer Aaron Rodgers.

It seems the selection caught the Green Bay locker room off guard, too.

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis stopped short of criticizing the move but said it was still rather stunning.

“I was shocked, just like everybody else was,” Lewis said Thursday. “But they don’t pay me to be the GM.”

When a 14-year NFL player is taken aback by a draft pick, enough so to publicly comment, it’s notable.

That said, Lewis emphasized his belief Rodgers would take the selection of Love in stride. The Packers reached the NFC title game in 2019 and are positioned to make another playoff run this year.

“Aaron is a grown man,” Lewis said. “You don’t think he’s ever had to deal with things like that? Whether it be distractions, adversity, it doesn’t matter what it is. He’s a grown man. He is where he is a for a reason. I’m not worried about it.”

Rodgers, 36, has continued to play at a high level and characteristically avoided turnovers. He has led the NFL in interception percentage over the past two seasons, throwing just six picks over that span.