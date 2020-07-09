OnePlus owners can get their hands on an exclusive ‘Fortnite’ dance emote

If you own a OnePlus 3 phone or newer, you can get your hands on a free exclusive Fortnite dance emote.
You can pick up a code for the Bhangra Boogie emote from the OnePlus website for a limited time only.
A step in the ripe direction. Get the Fortnite Bhangra Boogie emote, first on OnePlus devices.
The free emote can be used on any skin in the battle royale game.
Exclusive branded skins have been part of Fortnite for a certain amount of time. In the past, the popular IKONIK skin — which is no longer officially available — was tied to several Samsung devices.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus exclusive skin itself isn’t the first time that Epic and the phone brand have teamed up on Fortnite content.
They recently struck a deal to have Fortnite run at 90 frames per second on the brand’s OnePlus 8 devices, which is a first on mobile for the battle royale game.
Source: OnePlus Via: Engadget