Oil producers on hook for millions in contingency payments to TC Energy if Keystone XL cancelled

“To me, the suggestion that an incoming Biden administration is not going to kill this project is extremely unlikely,” Coleman said. “As far as the Biden promises go, this promise to stop the pipeline endangers far fewer American jobs than the other things they’re trying to do.”

As the risk to the project increases, Coleman said he’s interested to see contingency payment disclosures. He said these types of payments have become more common and have been used in cross-border natural gas pipeline projects between the U.S. and Mexico. Some of those pipelines were built by TC Energy.

“Risk is increasing for all energy transport infrastructure — power lines, pipelines, natural gas projects etc. — people are trying to find ways to reduce the risk inherent in those projects,” Coleman said.

