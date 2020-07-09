NWSL’s Louisville expansion franchise announces team name, crest

Racing Louisville FC will make its debut in 2021, and surely will begin signing players once the 2020 campaign is finished and contracts expire.

The NWSL announced last October that it would create a team in Louisville, and construction immediately began on the $65 million Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing Louisville FC will share the stadium with two-time USL champion men’s soccer team Louisville City FC.

The announcement of Louisville’s new name comes after officials announced last November that “Proof Louisville FC” had been chosen as the team’s new name. Fans pushed back against the name, though, and the organization began to reconsider their options.

The NWSL currently has 10 teams, and while Louisville will mark the 11th, franchises are considering being added in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Atlanta, Cincinnati and Austin.