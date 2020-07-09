NRL News, Joey was furious at the “torture” of the roosters

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns has been messed up with the rooster celebrations, or the lack of them, after dismantling the Cowboys 42-16 in Townsville.

It took 40 consecutive minutes for prime ministers to get up and running, but upon returning from the sheds for the second half, he was just kind of Trent Robinson’s men.

A five-attempt drive by Matt Ikuvalu inspired the Chooks to beat up at Country Bank Stadium in what will be a memorable night for the underdog who received a late call to replace Brett Morris, who was injured minutes before the kickoff.

Matt Ikuvalu scores 5 attempts in one game

Overall, it was a herculean effort from the tricolors sporting a low-powered roster thanks to a huge list of injuries that included people like Jake Friend, Boyd Cordner, and Victor Radley.

But speaking to superstar fullback James Tedesco after the game, Johns was outraged to discover that the memorable victory would likely pass without a proper toast.

“What happens on the plane when you get home? I mean, do you hydrate on the way home, if you know what I mean?” Johns asked Tedesco about Macca Gold Point.

TEDESCO: “Ah, we actually have another game on Thursday, so after next Thursday we will have some.”

JOHNS: “But seven days to go?”

TEDESCO: “Yes, talk to Robbo (Trent Robinson).

JOHNS: “Okay I will.”

Joey is left livid with Tedesco’s celebratory response (Nine)

After the interview, Johns was eager to express his displeasure at the roosters’ efforts with fans following him at home.

“Disgusting! It started.

“You have a private, you go up to Townsville and you win by about 40, you have eight guys and you get on the plane and you can’t take the syrup.

“Mate, thank God I played when I did. Away. Torture.”

The roosters face the Raiders next Thursday night at SCG.