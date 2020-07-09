New Washington team name to be revealed within two weeks?

The Washington Redskins may finally be changing their name after years of criticism.

The Washington team owned by Dan Snyder announced last week it plans to do a thorough review of the term “Redskins,” and ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the team name will be changed before the 2020 campaign.

That report from Schefter may just come true. According to the Washington Post’s Les Carpenter, the new name “could be revealed within the next two weeks.”

Many people already are taking their guesses as to what Washington will call themselves if they change the name, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins supported the idea of calling the team the “Redtails,” which has been widely popular among fans.

While “Redtails” is popular, it isn’t included on the list of odds released by BetOnline.ag to be Washington’s new team name…but some other interesting choices were on there like the “Jeffersons” and “Roosevelts.”

The “Generals” also is a possible name for the team. The Harlem Globetrotters owner, who owns the right to the Washington Generals name, would love to have the Redskins purchase the right to the name, too, so really anything can happen at this point.

Washington changed its name from the Braves to Redskins in 1933 and has been the subject of protests by Native-American groups and others for the past 40 years. Snyder has for years refused a name change despite several different court battles.

A 2019 poll of Native Americans showed that a majority found the team name offensive, according to USA Today, but Snyder originally claimed he’d “never” change the name.

Before announcing a thorough review of the team name, Washington recently removed a statue dedicated to its former owner, George Preston Marshall, at RFK Stadium and cited his racist policies of not signing black players for decades.

The team played at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996.