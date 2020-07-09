Naya Rivera Is Missing After Son Is Found Alone on a Boat

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing after Ventura, Calif. authorities found her son alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru on Wednesday, July 8, authorities have confirmed.

According to NBC4 L.A. reporter Robert Kovacik, a search for Rivera began on Wednesday afternoon, when the actress and her son, Josey Dorsey, failed to return a rental boat to the facilities after the three hours she paid for. Her 4-year-old son was later found alone on the boat.

Additionally, NBC4 L.A. reports that the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department stated that Naya rented the pontoon boat for an afternoon of swimming, but never got out of the water with her son. While Josey was found wearing a life vest, it is presumed Rivera was not as an adult-sized one was found on the boat.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow told The Los Angeles Times that investigators arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m. and found a toddler “unharmed,” but were still searching for the mother, who they did not immediately identify. Buschow said of Josey, “He’s in good health. The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”