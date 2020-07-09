Michael Holding breaks down in emotional TV interview

Cricket great Michael Holding has broken down when discussing the racism faced by his parents, during a live interview with Sky News UK.

It comes just a day after the former fast bowler gave a passionate speech on the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the first Test between England and West Indies.

Speaking to Sky News in the UK, the 66-year-old became emotional when he revealed he’d been thinking about his parents during the segment on day one.

“To be honest, that emotional part came when I started thinking of my parents. And it’s coming again now,” he said.

“I know what my parents went through, my mother’s family stopped talking to her because her husband was too dark.

“I know what they went through, and that came back to me immediately,” Holding said.

The cricket legend had to stop to wipe away tears.

“I hope people understand exactly what I’m saying, and exactly where I’m coming from. I’m 66 years old. I have seen it, I have been through it and I have experienced it with other people.

Michael Holding wipes away tears during a live interview discussing racism. (Sky News)

“It cannot continue like this. We have to understand that people are people.”

Holding, who was part of the fearsome West Indian teams of the 1970s and 1980s, said it will take time for change to be realised.

“It’s going to be a slow process, but I hope, even if it’s a baby step at a time, even snail’s pace, I’m hoping it will continue in the right direction.”

Yesterday Holding was overcome with emotion as he called for institutional racism to be ended through further education to future generations, in a powerful message that quickly spread around the world.

Holding used the example of Amy Cooper, the woman who called police and falsely accused an African American man of threatening her life in New York’s Central Park to drive home his point.

“Everybody has heard about this lady in a park in America who was asked by a black man to put her dog on a leash, which is the law,” he said.