Mariah Carey is releasing her memory, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey”, and I’m already crying

On Tuesday, world superstar / queen / legend / Songbird Supreme Mariah Carey announced that her memoirs are complete.
“This book is made up of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs,” Mariah shared on Instagram.
Now it’s obviously no secret that I’m a huge Mariah Carey fan. I write about it all the time. But, I really think this book is for everyone.
“By drawing back the curtain on perceptions often told through the filtered lens of the media, Carey bravely and beautifully walks through her battles with gender and power dynamics, emotional abuse, public embarrassment, personal failure, and phenomenal victories. “the book’s press release read.
In truth, Mariah has been through A LOT. From her struggles to fight racism, to the unbeatable highs of being the best-selling female artist of all time, Mariah’s story and journey is a lesson in endurance, power, and strength.
The book, which will be published on September 29 by Andy Cohen Books, will also be available as an audiobook. Like how we will have hours of Mariah’s iconic voice telling her story. I’m shaking.
Really, Christmas is coming up earlier this year, and it’s in the shape of this book. I smell a best-seller and a masterpiece. I can’t wait, Mariah!
