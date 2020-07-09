Man Who Had Cops Called On Him By Amy Cooper Will Not Help Investigation

Christian Cooper, the Black man who had the cops called on him by white woman, Amy Copper, will not participate in the investigation against her.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday to the NY Times. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

He also said that if charges needed to be pressed, he understood.

