Man Who Had Cops Called On Him By Amy Cooper Will Not Help Investigation

Christian Cooper, the Black man who had the cops called on him by white woman, Amy Copper, will not participate in the investigation against her.

“On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price,” Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday to the NY Times. “That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”

He also said that if charges needed to be pressed, he understood.

“So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”

The District Attorney’s Office says that Amy Cooper will face a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.

“At this time I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable,” DA Cyrus Vance said in a statement.