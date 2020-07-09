Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out w/ His 12 Yr Old Black Daughter!! (Pics)

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted by the paparazzi yesterday, arriving home from a motorcycle ride with his 12 year-old daughter Casie.

The rapper made an appearance for the first time since his father passed away in a Denver hospital last week. MKG who’s real name is Colson Baker, took girlfriend Megan Fox to visit his father a week before he tragically passed.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is a rapper, singer, songwriter and actor from Cleveland, Ohio. He has released five studio albums throughout his career. As an actor, Baker made his film debut in the 2014 romantic drama Beyond the Lights.

He has also appeared in several other films and had a recurring role on the Showtime series Roadies in 2016

Machine Gun Kelly dated exclusively Black women through his teens. But as he gained fame, his taste in women changed.

He’s currently dating actress Megan Fox.