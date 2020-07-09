Home Entertainment Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out w/ His 12 Yr Old Black Daughter!!...

Machine Gun Kelly Spotted Out w/ His 12 Yr Old Black Daughter!! (Pics)

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted by the paparazzi yesterday, arriving home from a motorcycle ride with his 12 year-old daughter Casie. 

The rapper made an appearance for the first time since his father passed away in a Denver hospital last week. MKG who’s real name is Colson Baker, took girlfriend Megan Fox to visit his father a week before he tragically passed.

