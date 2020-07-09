‘Legendary’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

The category is… renewal.

The ballroom competition Legendary will be back for Season 2 on HBO Max, the streaming video service announced Thursday.

Season 1’s finale, which showcases the final three voguing houses vying for a $100,000 prize, began streaming Thursday, as well.

Judges Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, Jameela Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion will return for the sophomore run, as will emcee Dashaun Wesley.

“Legendary was an HBO Max, Day 1 premiere,” HBO Max boss Kevin Reilly said via statement. “We knew we had something special and are proud that critics and audiences alike have embraced the series. Bringing this incredible world back for a second season furthers our commitment to high quality, compelling storytelling.”

