Kiara Advani’s brother is mighty impressed with her baking skills

Kiara Advani shot to fame last year as she gave two back to back hits, Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress played characters that were poles apart, yet her performance was loved by one and all. Kiara has taken up a new hobby during the ongoing lockdown as she has a lot of time in her hands. The actress has started baking cookies and today she did so for her brother Mishaal Advani. Kiara’s brother was sweet enough to appreciate his sister’s efforts and left a note for her.

He wrote, “Thank you Alia (Kiara’s original name) for being such a wonderful sister and making the best dessert in the house. Please make some more and God will bless you abundantly, Your loving brother, Mishaal.”

Well, aren’t these two, one of the cutest siblings in town.