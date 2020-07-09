Kartik Aaryan calls off his multi-crore deal with a Chinese mobile brand

Few days back we had reported that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had made a plea to our celebrities not to endorse any China-products. After the nation banned 59 Chinese apps, it was our actors’ turn to do their bit for their nation. Now giving up an endorsement for any celebrity can be a huge deal, but Kartik Aaryan seems to have made the first move in the industry.

FWICE’s press statement was as follows, “We therefore request all not to endorse any Chinese brand in the wake of the ongoing tension between the two countries. It is an issue of a serious concern and we should all give utter priority to the safety and security of our Nation. For us the “Nation comes First”. Hence, we appeal all to kindly refrain from promoting any Chinese products or related brands.” And looks like Kartik Aaryan has taken this seriously and served as some inspiration to the youth and other industry folks.

Yesterday when Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself clicking the sky, netizens were soon smart enough to point out that the actor was holding another brand of phone and not the android he endorses. A leading daily reports, “Kartik has been out of Oppo. He has done this due to the current tension between India and China. Apart from this, it has also come to light that Kartik has become the first Bollywood celebrity to take this step. On June 18, CAIT, Confederation of All India Trades, wrote an open letter asking celebrities to leave endorsement of Chinese brands.”

Kartik Aaryan is currently quarantined in his Mumbai house with his family and waiting for two of his films to go back on the set. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, both the films are waiting in the pipeline and the actor is waiting for the shooting schedules to resume and life to come back to normalcy.