Home Entertainment Kanye West’s Producer: Record Execs Would Make Fun Of Him Until He...

Kanye West’s Producer: Record Execs Would Make Fun Of Him Until He Cried!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

A former producer of Kanye West has spoken out about the rapper’s early years — and recalled times where label executives would make fun of him until he cried.

“Even Ye, ‘You’re not a real artist. No one wants to hear it.’ People have heard stories, ‘Oh, they didn’t want to sign him.’ No, it was worse,” Devo Springsteen told Bedroom Beethovens. “They would ridicule him. Executives, artists, et cetera, would ridicule this guy until he was crying. I’m telling you. And he would still say, ‘I’m going to be the number one artist in the world.'”

RELATED ARTICLES

©