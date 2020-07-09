Kanye West Is Reportedly In The Midst Of A Bipolar Episode & His Family Is Concerned

Kanye West has been making headlines for the past few days as he has declared that he is making a presidential run this year. Things heightened when he talked to Forbes about a number of things, including his presidential run, no longer supporting Trump, Planned Parenthood, and much more. Now it looks like there may be an explanation for it all.

According to TMZ, sources reportedly revealed that Kanye is having a serious bipolar episode and his family members are concerned that it has had an impact on some of his recent decision making.

The source added that he can suffer through a serious period with his bipolar disorder, and it usually happens once a year, and the source claims he is currently going through that period now. Family members and those that are close to him are reportedly worried but are hopeful that things will stabilize as they have done in the past. However, they are worried some of his recent actions are causing some problems.

As we previously reported, during his interview with Forbes Kanye said that he would not be running under the Republican Party or Democratic Party, but under the Birthday Party and said, “Because when we win, it’s everybody’s birthday.” Kanye has publicly received support from his wife Kim Kardashian West and Elon Musk, who he says were also serving advisors for his campaign.

Kanye also claimed to had battled COVID-19 back in February and described the experience and said, “Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it. I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

Back in 2018, during an interview with TMZ, Kanye admitted to not sometimes taking his medication because it stifled with his creativity.

Want news directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94