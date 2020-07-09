K. Michelle’s Stylist Claims She’s Abusive & Homophobic!!

A former hairstylist for K. Michelle is claiming that the singer was abusive towards him and that she was also homophobic.

The claims were made when someone commented on K. Michelle’s music video with City Girls and Kash Doll, “Supahood”, on Twitter.

Hairstylist Larry then retweeted the post and wrote, “I styled Kimberly for this video. She publicly humiliated me, threw a flower vase at me and still has unpaid invoices…”

Then a producer then chimed in to back up Larry’s statement:

“I produced this video and I can attest to a lot of drama. k michelle cussed out, threatened, + attempted to attack the director because she didn’t like how she looked and there was over 7k in overages and damages to the location ..” he wrote.

K. Michelle faced backlash a few weeks back after getting into a public spat with Tamar Braxton. K. Michelle alleged that Tamar slept with Jermaine Dupri’s father. She was then later blasted for mocking Tamar’s boyfriend, David Adefeso’s African accent.