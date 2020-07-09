Home Entertainment K. Michelle’s Stylist Claims She’s Abusive & Homophobic!!

K. Michelle’s Stylist Claims She’s Abusive & Homophobic!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

 A former hairstylist for K. Michelle is claiming that the singer was abusive towards him and that she was also homophobic.

The claims were made when someone commented on K. Michelle’s music video with City Girls and Kash Doll, “Supahood”, on Twitter. 

Hairstylist Larry then retweeted the post and wrote, “I styled Kimberly for this video. She publicly humiliated me, threw a flower vase at me and still has unpaid invoices…”

