Justin Timberlake Calls On Tennessee Officials To Remove Racist Statues

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Tennessee native Justin Timberlake posted a lengthy message to his social media page, calling on the state to remove its racist monuments.

“A lot of you know I’m from Tennessee …a state that happens to be the home of many many confederate monuments. I’ve been listening closely to the ongoing debates about what to do with these statues — and I really want to take a minute to talk about this,” his post begins.

