Just in: Pictures from the late Jagdeep’s last rites

Bradley Lamb
Veteran actor Jagdeep known for his memorable performance as Soorma Bhopali in the iconic Bollywood’s film Sholay (1975) passed away yesterday. The 81-year-old comedian impressed the audience with his comic timing in several films his glorious career spanning five decades. Today, his last rites were performed in at the Shia Kabristan in Mazgaon. 

Present at the spot were Javed Jaffrey, Meezaan Jaffrey, Naved Jaffrey, Johny Lever and few other members of the Jaffrey family. Here are the pictures from his last journey… 

RIP Jagdeep!

Javed Jaffrey

Javed Jaffrey

Meezaan Jaffrey

Naved Jaffrey, Meezaan Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey

